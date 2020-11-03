Opinion

CARTOON: Trump’s revolution

03 November 2020 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Tuesday, November 3 2020
Trump and Biden focus on battleground states in campaign’s final sprint

Swing states still close enough or Trump to cobble together victory against the odds
World
9 hours ago

Biden leads polls in final straight, but swing states could propel Trump

Though the Democrat is still ahead in latest surveys, President Donald Trump could get enough votes to win a second term
World
1 day ago

TOM EATON: The skid marks will remain even if Trump loses

Though it seems unbelievable, and against the odds, there  is a possibility of Trump winning the US presidential election
Opinion
13 hours ago

New York Times and Fox News unlikely to miss Trump — for a while

US president is already sliding on news lists, but that may change deeper into a Biden presidency
Companies
12 hours ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Is Trump about to bow out of the greatest show on earth?

Threats to cut health care amid a pandemic are among the factors that have alienated voters
Opinion
1 day ago
