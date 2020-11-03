CARTOON: Trump’s revolution

The JSE all share gains 1.81% and the top 40 1.94%, tracking major indices as global markets recover from a one-month low
Tuesday, November 3 2020
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and EFF pushed for the report to be declassified
The liberal party commits itself to nonracialism, a market economy and a capable state
Macs will have main CPU designed by Apple for the first time, replacing Intel chips that have been a mainstay since 2006
Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Marius Coetzee, CEO of Ideco Biometrics
Division is an example of how to hunt for new revenue streams without breaking the bank
Interior minister says the attack, which comes amid rising Muslim anger against France, was co-ordinated
Coach under pressure after team picks up just one point from two Champions League matches
With the US election almost done, what matters most is whether there will be an orderly transition or not
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.