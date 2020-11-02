Opinion STREET DOGS: Not such thing as a market expert When too many factors come into play the scientific method tends to fail BL PREMIUM

There are 60,000 economists in the US, many of them employed full-time trying to forecast recessions and interest rates, and if they could do it successfully twice running they’d all be millionaires by now ... as far as I know, most of them are still gainfully employed, which ought to tell us something ... thousands of experts study overbought indicators, oversold indicators, head-and-shoulder patterns, put-call ratios, the Fed’s policy on money supply, foreign investment, the movement of the constellations through the heavens, and the moss on oak trees, and they can’t predict markets with any useful consistency, any more than the gizzard squeezers could tell the Roman emperors when the Huns would attack. — Peter Lynch

There is no such thing as an expert on the market. The market is perverse, contrary, illogical, random, enigmatic and unfathomable. For every professional opinion about a stock, the market, the economy, interest rates, inflation and so on, there will always be ...