Some businesses still out in the cold over Covid-19 losses despite court rulings

Despite early court rulings in favour of policyholders, some businesses with Covid-19-related losses will not have business interruption cover in terms of the Financial Conduct Authority test case determined in the UK at end-September.

The outcomes of the first test cases have shown that it is ultimately the wording of insurance policies that determines who is covered — and wordings are subject to widely differing interpretations.

Court cases dealing with business interruption claims have largely gone in favour of policyholders. In the US, policyholders have not been as lucky as most policy wordings require a direct physical loss for cover to be triggered.

SA’s first case, decided in the high court in Cape Town, found in favour of the policyholder, Cafe Chameleon. The insurer had rejected the business interruption claim on the basis that the policyholder’s loss was not covered under the notifiable diseases extension clause in the insurance policy. The reason given was that the direct cause was the lockdown imposed by the Disaster Management Act Regulations and not the Covid-19 pandemic.

The high court disagreed with the insurer’s argument and held that the insurance policy must be interpreted so its provisions receive fair and sensible application, having regard to the context and to ensure a business-like or commercially sound result. It further held that the policy cannot be interpreted with reference to other policies or based on generalised concerns about the impact of Covid-19 on the insurance industry at large.

In the UK the Financial Conduct Authority case also made some key points on fairness to the insurer and insured alike. The test case is particularly important because though in layman’s terms the high court in the UK found that insurers must pay up, the court did emphasise that liability of the insurer still needs to be considered in terms of the contractual terms and conditions.