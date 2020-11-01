Some businesses still out in the cold over Covid-19 losses despite court rulings
Despite early court rulings in favour of policyholders, some businesses with Covid-19-related losses will not have business interruption cover in terms of the Financial Conduct Authority test case determined in the UK at end-September.
The outcomes of the first test cases have shown that it is ultimately the wording of insurance policies that determines who is covered — and wordings are subject to widely differing interpretations.
Court cases dealing with business interruption claims have largely gone in favour of policyholders. In the US, policyholders have not been as lucky as most policy wordings require a direct physical loss for cover to be triggered.
SA’s first case, decided in the high court in Cape Town, found in favour of the policyholder, Cafe Chameleon. The insurer had rejected the business interruption claim on the basis that the policyholder’s loss was not covered under the notifiable diseases extension clause in the insurance policy. The reason given was that the direct cause was the lockdown imposed by the Disaster Management Act Regulations and not the Covid-19 pandemic.
The high court disagreed with the insurer’s argument and held that the insurance policy must be interpreted so its provisions receive fair and sensible application, having regard to the context and to ensure a business-like or commercially sound result. It further held that the policy cannot be interpreted with reference to other policies or based on generalised concerns about the impact of Covid-19 on the insurance industry at large.
In the UK the Financial Conduct Authority case also made some key points on fairness to the insurer and insured alike. The test case is particularly important because though in layman’s terms the high court in the UK found that insurers must pay up, the court did emphasise that liability of the insurer still needs to be considered in terms of the contractual terms and conditions.
Treating customers fairly will become more concrete in terms of application and what is expected by insurers and policyholders
The case illustrates how the court applies the principles of treating customers fairly within the constraints of the policy wording. Treating customers fairly therefore does not mean fairness overrides the contract. Rather, the terms and conditions and their application need to be fair to both parties. Contracts are expected not to provide an insurer with unfair advantage.
SA policyholders should therefore be aware that treating customers fairly needs to be applied within the confines of the policy wording. It is important that they understand what their policies do and don’t cover, to ensure they do not get themselves into the situation where there is no cover or where they need to take legal action to enforce their rights.
Regardless of the outcome of SA’s business interruption cases, what is clear is that treating customers fairly will become more concrete in terms of application and what is expected by insurers and policyholders.
The Financial Conduct Authority test case required the high court in the UK to go over policy wordings with a fine-tooth comb to determine whether the various policies it looked at covered non-damage business interruption cover.
High-level findings included:
- A policy provided business interruption cover where the insured could show that the loss resulted from Covid-19 from the date when the disease occurred in the 40km radius, either by reason of the actions, measures and advice of the government or the reaction of the public in response to the disease.
- If the policy wording required an “event” to occur to trigger cover, occurrences of the disease at different times and in different places would not constitute the same event and so the policy would not provide cover.
- An insured would only have cover in terms of prevention of access by a public authority if access to, or use of, the insured premises was prevented or hindered due to government or other authority action or restrictions pertaining to the insured’s particular business. The high court said there was a distinction between businesses that were mandated to close vs those whose revenue dropped because people chose to stay at home.
- In interpreting some of the trends clauses, the Covid-19 pandemic and government and public response were a single cause of the covered loss. The high court found that where the insured has established a loss caused by an insured peril, it would seem contrary to principle, unless the policy wording so requires, for that loss to be limited by the inclusion of any part of the insured peril in the assessment of what the position would have been if the insured peril had not occurred.
The Financial Conduct Authority judgment is useful to SA policyholders where their policy wordings are similar to the ones decided under the UK test case. In this instance, SA courts will use the judgment as guidance in making their decisions.
Regardless of the outcome of the various business interruption claims under way in SA, we can expect that policy wordings will be amended to prevent “interpretation” issues in future. Insurers must be explicit in what they do or do not want to cover.
• Rodrigues is partner at law firm Bowmans.
