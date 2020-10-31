TALKING WEEKLY: The MTBPS brings gloom, but will the US bring doom?

This week was always going to be about Tito Mboweni, and did not disappoint in that he did, indeed, dominate the headlines. I didn’t go into the week with big expectations, so I can’t claim to have strong feelings either way about what came out. If the minister is to be judged by the number of headlines he generated, then it was a successful medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).



A short summary is that the government will take longer to stabilise its debt and will do so at slower pace, risking a backlash from ratings agencies and potential higher borrowing costs that reinforce a vicious cycle that eventually leads to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). On the other extreme, you have shouts of “austerity” over aggressive spending cuts, mainly on the public-sector wage bill.



One of the most insightful analyses came shortly after Mboweni finished speaking, from Carol Paton, highlighting the social conflict his medium-term budget might unleash. Our editorial anticipated the reaction from ratings agencies, and Fitch Ratings shared some of our doubts, citing scepticism that the government can reach a compromise with unions. Mboweni said he’s aware of the risks of industrial action, but doesn’t think the country has a choice.



The strange thing is that the widely anticipated fiscal slippage wasn’t the biggest disappointment. That was reserved for the decision to bail out SAA, with the money coming from other departments, with education and police the biggest casualties, as Paton reported here. Attempts by the Treasury to defend the decision were less than convincing, given that Mboweni has previously said it would be best to close down the state-owned airline.



Tamar Kahn went through the rather mouthy Division of Revenue Second Amendment Bill to show how deep the cuts to health will be, though they were not spelt out in the MTBPS.



Health dominated international news deadlines with surging Covid-19 cases in Europe leading to various stages of lockdowns. In the UK, where I am at the moment, Prime Minister Boris Johnson may not be able to contain the pressure for another full lockdown for England for much longer.



The Covid-19 surge in Europe is obviously bad news for SA and emerging markets overall, as seen in how shifts in sentiment move currencies and bonds. It’ll also be one of the things that keeps Airports Company SA (Acsa) CEO Mpumi Mpofu up at night. She already has a gloomy outlook, not expecting passenger members to return to pre-lockdown levels before 2024.

With Europeans unable to travel much within their own countries, our ban on tourist traffic seems rather pointless. As we are unlikely to be bombarded with huge numbers, why not let those who can, travel? In my Wanted magazine column due next week, I write about the strange experience of travelling through an empty OR Tambo International Airport, normally one of the busiest in the world.



A big story over the weekend will be the DA’s choice of a new leader. When I saw a headline saying that interim leader John Steenhuisen is confident of victory, it strangely reminded me of a story about Robert Mugabe before a national election in Zimbabwe, when he told journalists something along the lines of him being “cautiously optimistic”. Likewise, I was under the impression the DA race wasn’t really much of a contest.



There’s really only one story next week, at least on the international front. Four more years of Donald Trump or will Joe Biden restore some sanity. In the light of the divisive nature of the campaign, an incumbent who says he might not accept defeat and stories of voter suppression, President Cyril Ramaphosa, as chair of the African Union, should have considered sending election observers.



On the corporate front, we ended the week with the news that French broadcaster Canal+ has become the second-biggest shareholder in MultiChoice. This could be seen as a vote of confidence in the prospects of the company and potential growth in the satellite TV market in Africa. Good news amid all the economic gloom.





Best wishes

Lukanyo Mnyanda

Business Day Editor

