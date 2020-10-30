Opinion

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Johann van Loggerenberg’s portrait of the criminal underworld

Michael Avery speaks to Johann van Loggerenberg, about his fourth book, Cop Under Cover

30 October 2020 - 15:28 Business Day TV
Johann van Loggerenberg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DEAAN VIVIER
Michael Avery speaks to Johann van Loggerenberg, about his fourth book, Cop Under Cover. In it, Van Loggerenberg describes his life with killers, drug lords and corrupt officials in vivid detail. This portrait of the criminal underworld also reveals the price he had to pay to lead a double life and how the struggle between the old and the new guard in the police continued for many years into the new democracy.

