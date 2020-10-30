Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Johann van Loggerenberg’s portrait of the criminal underworld
Michael Avery speaks to Johann van Loggerenberg, about his fourth book, Cop Under Cover
30 October 2020 - 15:28
Michael Avery speaks to Johann van Loggerenberg, about his fourth book, Cop Under Cover. In it, Van Loggerenberg describes his life with killers, drug lords and corrupt officials in vivid detail. This portrait of the criminal underworld also reveals the price he had to pay to lead a double life and how the struggle between the old and the new guard in the police continued for many years into the new democracy.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.