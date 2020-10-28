CARTOON: In the jaws of defeat

With the US elections a week away, sentiment has taken a knock in general, with investors considering the prospect of more economic restrictions as the pandemic persists
Within the continent’s gloomy pandemic narrative, the formidable resilience of remittance flows into African markets is a shining light
The Motor Industry Bargaining Council is planning a general meeting of councillors to ratify the agreement, says RMI's Jan Schoeman
Supreme court of appeal judgment a great victory, says interim party leader John Steenhuisen
Gold recovery specialist says it is on track to reward shareholders
Budget office head's warning comes ahead of the tabling of the medium-term budget policy statement by finance minister Tito Mboweni
That said, the province's emergency economic relief and recovery programme aims to create nearly 20,000 new jobs
Former president Barack Obama attacks Trump's record on the coronavirus and urges Democrats to vote in large numbers
Teenager Matthew Sates adds 400m individual medley crown to his collection
Nowadays your favourite tipple can be had in a can, a foil bag, a carton or a bottle
