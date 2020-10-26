Dire state of economy no reason for SA not to invest in a greener, hi-tech future

Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) is expected to be scary and frustrating.

Scary because it will further expose the dire state of the SA economy, made worse by the coronavirus pandemic, and because it is likely to bring or signal new taxes. Frustrating because there may be little clarity on where the government plans to cut public spending programmes.

We do know that finance minister Tito Mboweni is leading the charge on reprioritisation, moving resources to the Covid-19 front-line. Let us hope that this exercise gives a serious boost to the economy, and is not just a matter of rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic.

Of course, there is waste in government. Lots and lots of it. And of course, we need to make better use of scarce funds. However, we also need to demonstrate vision, to plan for the future, and it is a future where science and technology and the green revolution must lead the way to greater prosperity.

If the recent past is anything to go by, there is ample cause for alarm. The target for research & development (R&D) spending in SA is 1.5% of GDP, but it now stands at about 0.83%. The private sector is battling to stay afloat, so it is the government that must take the lead in preventing us from falling even further behind our peers.

Do we plough even more money into failing state airlines, or do we invest in the future? Of course, there is another vital dimension to all of this, the green dimension. There is no shortage of commentators urging us to use the Covid-19 crisis to give greater attention to the environment, to ensure that as we return to growth, it is green growth.

While there is all this talk of the green economy and a green-led recovery in the presidency’s employment stimulus, this just won’t happen by itself. China and the EU have both recently announced plans to go carbon neutral, even though this will take a few decades to achieve.

The EU’s Covid-19 recovery package includes action on climate change with a target of carbon neutrality by 2050. Meanwhile, China’s emissions will peak in about 2030, with a carbon neutrality target in 2060. And in the US, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has a $2-trillion stimulus package, focused on green industries and innovation.

The rest of the world is looking at an innovation-led recovery, focusing on industries such as renewables, automation, and 4IR technologies. This is not on the radar in SA. We may see a role for innovation, but the cash is just not there. We risk being left far, far behind.