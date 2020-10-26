CARTOON: Brace for impact

Investors continue to monitor US stimulus talks with the election less than two weeks away
It will be hard to take finance minister’s word on GDP, the deficit and borrowing when he presents the medium-term budget
Farmers and communities fear they will be forced to vacate land after minister advertises farms they occupy in local media
Interim leader John Steenhuisen is up against KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli
Unlike many SA companies, including Woolworths and Truworths, that have lost billions in their forays abroad, TFG has profitable UK and Australian businesses
The finance minister Tito Mboweni will have to balance spending cuts and debt consolidation with growth plans
That said, the province's emergency economic relief and recovery programme aims to create nearly 20,000 new jobs
New measures are immediate and will require all regions except the Canary Islands to impose an overnight curfew
Islanders to return to international cricket after 10-month gap due to Covid-19
The lowdown on how to prepare your body to take on the great outdoors
