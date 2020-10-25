Opinion

THE KOREA HERALD: Stop killing the couriers

25 October 2020
Ten parcel couriers have died, apparently from overwork, in Korea this year. The labour intensity many endure is mind-boggling. Three of the 10 died earlier in October, bringing renewed attention to their poor working conditions.

The biggest cause of couriers’ prolonged working hours is the work of sorting out parcels. Usually this ends around lunchtime, even if they begin sorting at dawn. They spend more than half of their working hours sorting. But there is no reward for that job. Their income depends on the number of parcels delivered.

Couriers are practically employed by home-delivery companies, but legally treated as independent subcontractors. This means they have difficulty receiving protection under labour laws that apply to company employees.

Industrial accident insurance exemplifies their legal disadvantage. Employers must pay insurance premiums for workers, but it is not mandatory for independent subcontractors such as couriers to subscribe to the insurance. If they want coverage, they and their contract partner must split the premiums.

However, more than 80% of delivery industry workers ask for exemption from the insurance, apparently because companies that distribute parcels to couriers want to avoid shouldering their share of the premium burden.

Legislators are emphasising the need to improve conditions for subcontractors, with some proposing a bill to make it mandatory to insure couriers for industrial accidents. The government plans to conduct an emergency inspection of health and safety measures taken by parcel delivery companies. These measures are long overdue.

It is important to correct problems that have been exposed and to crack down on courier companies in connection with industrial accidents, but government and parliament must also take steps to upgrade couriers’ general working conditions and guarantee them the legal status as labourers, including a five-day work week.

The root cause of all of the problems facing couriers is the endless competition among parcel carriers trying to make ever faster and cheaper deliveries. Consumers will have to be willing to endure the small inconvenience of longer delivery times or additional delivery costs to ensure couriers can live a more humane life. /Seoul, October 21

The Korea Herald

