SIKHUMBUZO NGCOBO: Digital transformation will help government improve service delivery

The global coronavirus pandemic served as more than an abrupt shift to the way we live, work and learn. For the public sector in SA it served as a wake-up call.

Local, provincial and national government recognised the critical need to reimagine and transform how to do business and deliver services by modernising infrastructure and moving the country to more reliable digital platforms, with cybersecurity at their core.

In a country where we face huge challenges, no doubt worsened by the impact of the pandemic, we need similarly meaningful solutions. Digital transformation is where those solutions lie.

We are already seeing the positive impact of greater digitalisation in several areas of the public sector, particularly at provincial and national level. The Gauteng and Western Cape provincial governments have, for example, put in place a number of initiatives that are helping transform services and accelerate service delivery, as well as empowering government employees by facilitating remote working and enabling collaboration. This ultimately optimises efficiencies.

Some of these digital transformation initiatives include moving the school application system online. This has streamlined the admission process by giving the provincial government a single view of schools and capacity in real-time. This technology is also able to generate analytics that government and schools can use to further optimise the service they provide to parents.

Solutions such as these are underpinned by more streamlined and effective internal processes and collaboration. The provincial governments have broadly adopted integrated collaboration platform teams to drive efficiencies and savings in the provinces by enabling employees to work remotely but collaborate seamlessly.

The governments have seen time and cost savings as employees no longer have to travel between provincial office buildings for meetings, or worry about telephony and paper costs. These, and other benefits of investing in digital transformation, are being felt in higher levels of government and across sectors.

Nationally, the SA Revenue Service’s e-filing and mobile app, and its use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning bots, serves as a viable use case against which other departments and agencies can learn and apply as a guide to implement their own solutions and initiatives. Technology such as bots, and AI and machine learning specifically, are being adopted and infused in public sector solutions to improve service delivery and engagement with citizens.

As a case in point, the department of health adopted a WhatsApp-based chatbot to help and support people with Covid-related health queries and direct them to where they could access accurate health information. The national Covid track and trace app, Covid Alert SA, also shows the value of making the right investment in digital infrastructure to address national — and international — issues and help deliver much-needed services.

These solutions offer the opportunity to transform service delivery in a tangible way by improving engagement and the overall experience for citizens. They illustrate that viable ecosystems and infrastructure already exist, making it imperative that we take these high-impact use cases and use them as the benchmark against which to implement and execute digital solutions in the public sector.

This extends to areas such as renewing drivers’ and vehicle licences, and applying for and renewing documents such as IDs and passports. These types of services should be able to be done remotely as all of the information already exists on government databases and these need to be integrated with existing infrastructure and an investment in new infrastructure to make the process seamless.

Ultimately, the proof is in the execution and if we have learnt one lesson during the uncertainty and disruption of this year it is that digital transformation cannot be delayed. It must take place immediately, not only keep up with the pace of change and adapt to an ever-changing world, but to create more inclusive societies where governments are able to be more efficient, transparent and productive in delivering services to citizens.

• Ngcobo is director of public sector at Microsoft SA.