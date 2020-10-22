Opinion

News Leader

WATCH: How SABC wants help collecting licence fees

TechCentral’s Duncan McLeod talks to Business Day TV about plans to get MultiChoice and Netflix to collect licence fees for the SABC

22 October 2020 - 08:22 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The government is considering new rules to compel pay-TV operators such as MultiChoice and streaming platforms like Netflix to collect TV licence fees on behalf of the SABC.

The move is expected to boost the public broadcaster’s finances as it comes under pressure due to the economic crisis prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business Day TV spoke to Duncan McLeod from TechCentral for his take on the possibility of this move coming to fruition.

SABC newsroom is broken, depleted and demoralised, says editorial forum

Radio bulletins editor Zolisa Sigabi paints a grim picture to  communications portfolio committee
National
1 day ago

SABC wants help from MultiChoice and Netflix to collect licence fees

Deputy communications minister says  the government is  looking at enlisting the pay-TV industry and online streaming giants
National
1 day ago

BIG READ: How to ensure the media is not a pawn for politicians​

In his new book, Anton Harber explores why SA’s biggest newspaper pursued fabricated news stories when most of its rivals did not
Life
2 days ago

State may milk pay-TV operators to fund SABC

White paper wants an overhaul of the cash-strapped broadcaster's business model as it looks to unlock new sources of revenue to deal with crippling ...
National
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Local not so lekker if prices go sky ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Sunset clause means curtains for section 12J ...
Opinion
3.
The importance of the 5-15-75 rule for your ...
Opinion
4.
SIFISO SKENJANA: Public employees must be brought ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Crooks have impugned my dignity
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.