News Leader
WATCH: How SABC wants help collecting licence fees
TechCentral’s Duncan McLeod talks to Business Day TV about plans to get MultiChoice and Netflix to collect licence fees for the SABC
22 October 2020 - 08:22
The government is considering new rules to compel pay-TV operators such as MultiChoice and streaming platforms like Netflix to collect TV licence fees on behalf of the SABC.
The move is expected to boost the public broadcaster’s finances as it comes under pressure due to the economic crisis prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Business Day TV spoke to Duncan McLeod from TechCentral for his take on the possibility of this move coming to fruition.
