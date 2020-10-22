CARTOON: NPA’s quest for independence

News of a deadlock in US stimulus talks dented the metal’s hedging abilities
TechCentral’s Duncan McLeod talks to Business Day TV about plans to get MultiChoice and Netflix to collect licence fees for the SABC
Gordhan says differences with Mboweni overcome by 'a clear government mandate authorised by a cabinet decision'
Given the upsurge in infections in Europe and the UK, it is unlikely there will be a big change
Online sales increased by 361% in the group’s six months to end-August, the second half of its financial year
Monthly revenue numbers indicate that while the additional benefit did make an impact it was insubstantial
The Minerals Council wants its members to adhere to a programme that ensures respect for human rights and transparent relations
Ecowas urges Nigerian security forces to exercise restraint as police enforce a round-the-clock curfew
Four of six matches set down for Newlands and two for Boland Park in Paarl
Support local and sip on these fabulous blends from the Cape’s smaller wine producers
