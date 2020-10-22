Opinion

CARTOON: NPA’s quest for independence

22 October 2020 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
EDITORIAL: NPA needs its independence made explicit

In the meantime, the prosecuting authority could and should act without fear, favour or prejudice
NPA wants out from under justice department’s umbrella to ensure independence

Separating the National Prosecuting Authority from the department was raised by the national director of public prosecutions
EDITORIAL: Nice start, Shamila — but remember 2005

In August 2005 the Scorpions raided Zuma’s Forest Town home. What followed that dramatic morning is a whirlwind that led to the severe weakening of ...
NEWS ANALYSIS: Why the NPA must not fail SA this time

The effect on a corruption-fatigued and despondent public will be devastating
Public will soon be able to complain directly to NPA boss about dodgy officials

Shamila Batohi has committed to bringing respect and credibility back to the institution, helped with funds from the German government
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Corruption fight is bogged down in red tape and bureaucracy

It has taken the NPA a year to get hold of records and documents from the state capture commission
SA needs to have a serious conversation about battling corruption, Batohi says

Prosecutions boss paints a grim picture of the rot in the state and of the enormous task ahead to clean it up
