Africa’s pandemic-boosted digital transformation bodes well for job creation

In response to these shifts the WEF regional action group for Africa, created in April, will bring public and private leaders together to foster partnerships that help countries enact digital solutions that can save jobs and create new ones. By accelerating Africa’s digital transformation, businesses can also reap the benefits of efficient service to customers, lower costs and simpler business models.

Supporting the expansion of micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) will be key. MSMEs are the backbone of Africa’s economy, accounting for an estimated 80% of economic activity and serving as the primary employer, with most small businesses hiring fewer than five employees. In the past, governments’ efforts to convert MSMEs from the informal to the formal sector have largely failed due to myriad barriers to doing business.

It is in the interests of formal business, both local pan-African investors and multinationals, to invest in the transition of these businesses into the formal economy through their procurement budgets and other enterprise development initiatives. This will in turn foster greater economic activity, create new markets, dent youth unemployment and reduce the cost of capital.

Enabling framework

For example, three Alibaba Netpreneur and eFounder fellows — Alimaz Abebe, founder of Yenepay from Ethiopia; Clarisse Iribagiza, founder of DMM.Hehe from Rwanda; and Sethebe Manaka, founder of Vantage Properties from Botswana — have reported that their businesses have expanded five- to sevenfold within two months, illustrating the potential for MSMEs to expand in Africa.

In addition, for Africa to take full advantage of the digital transformation now under way, governments must supplement an enabling policy framework with swift infrastructure improvements.

According to GSM Association’s “The Mobile Economy” report, smartphone connections in Sub-Saharan Africa will nearly double by 2025, and Africa is leading the world in digital financial inclusion. Still, the pace of internet adoption is lagging behind the rest of the world due to a combination of factors, including access to internet and energy infrastructure, affordability of devices and data, consumer skills and readiness, as well as locally relevant content.

The Covid-19 disruption to education delivery also remains a challenge. The continued closure of schools in many countries threatens to set back an entire generation of children and youth. In addition, laid-off or furloughed workers need to acquire new skills for new digital business models. Digital skilling can fuel local innovation and help to accelerate growth, creating lasting change across the continent.

Innovative new public-private initiatives are seeking to bridge this education and reskilling crisis. For example, Coursera’s Workforce Recovery initiative is providing unemployed workers with access to online learning tools. Twelve Sub-Saharan Africa governments have signed up to this initiative: Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Somaliland, SA and Uganda. This speedy action is enabling thousands of their citizens to join free online learning during the peak period of the Covid-19 crisis.

Another initiative, Edacy Digital Skills for Public Services Employees, is imparting digital foundations training to civil servants in Ethiopia and Rwanda so that they can effectively lead recovery efforts.

As countries strive to restore their economies, Africa must embrace digital transformation to build resilience for the post-Covid-19 world.

• Kanza is World Economic Forum head of regional agenda Africa. This article stems from the forum’s Jobs Reset Summit taking place from October 20 to 23.