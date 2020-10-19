THE GUARDIAN: Johnson has deepened divisions

Boris Johnson attempted to palm off responsibility for imposing unpopular lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19 onto northern English politicians. He was wrong to do so. The chaotic responses and blame games have, perhaps permanently, exacerbated divisions in society. Controlling the pandemic needs the public to have faith in the authorities and each other.

Having won power as a populist, maybe Johnson thinks there is political advantage in chaos. But the prime minister cannot afford to lose support in the former “red wall” of traditional Labour seats that voted Conservative in last year’s election.

As of last weekend about half of the country was under “high” Covid restrictions. Calls for a national circuit breaker should have been heeded. If infection rates continue to surge and hospital capacity gets stretched, it will have to be imposed. Johnson would do well to cultivate a better relationship with opponents he is trying to blame.

As weaknesses are exposed by the pandemic, the question is whether leaders fix or exploit them. Johnson’s high-handed actions have stoked resentment. Record levels of support for Scottish independence ought to ring alarm bells in Downing Street. Yet instead the public is served up a diet of posturing about a no-deal Brexit which, given Scottish pro-European sentiment, further strains the union.

As industry was sucked to the southeast since 1979, a north-south divide emerged. But Johnson leads a country fractured along the fault lines of nation, region, social status and ideology. To bring it together requires a much bigger project than just putting a sticking plaster over 10 years of austerity.

England has one of the most centralised systems of government in the Western world. Brexit was as much a revolt against Westminster as against Brussels. The message of taking back control resonated because it is unacceptable that power and wealth in Britain remain concentrated in so few hands. Jon Trickett, one of Labour’s more thoughtful MPs, pointed out that “Yorkshire is bigger than Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. But they have a voice and we don’t”.

If Johnson is serious about winning support for tougher Covid-19 measures he should allow local government more freedom and autonomy. /London, October 16

The Guardian