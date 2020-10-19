Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s rescue wreath

19 October 2020 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Monday, October 19 2020
Monday, October 19 2020

WATCH: How credible is Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the president’s recently unveiled recovery plan
Economy
2 days ago

Ramaphosa’s plan falls short, says Old Mutual

Johan Els says the recovery plan lacks the ‘firmness and determination’ needed to turn SA’s beleaguered economy around
Economy
2 days ago

WATCH: President Ramaphosa delivers economic recovery plan

With coronavirus wreaking havoc on economies globally, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers South Africa's recovery plan
National
3 days ago

Entrepreneurs and SMEs will not benefit from Ramaphosa’s economic plan

Innovation and business growth come from entrepreneurs — if they cannot operate more freely, who will make it happen?
Opinion
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Is Cyril Ramaphosa’s rescue plan credible?

The R100bn employment stimulus aiming to create 800,000 part-time job opportunities is the boldest aspect
National
3 days ago

These are the nuts and bolts of Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan

The president says the state has committed R100bn over the next three years to create jobs through public and social employment as the labour market ...
National
3 days ago
Friday, October 16 2020
Friday, October 16 2020

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Expropriation is the biggest ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ending austerity is not a tool ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Expropriation Bill still keeps expropriation as a ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Tighter regulation of auditors is ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
STUART THEOBALD: What now for the Covid-19 loan ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.