Expropriation Bill still keeps expropriation a last resort

At the beginning of October, the department of public works and infrastructure published the Expropriation Bill in the Government Gazette along with an explanatory memorandum. This procedure is required by the rules of the National Assembly before a bill is tabled in parliament by the executive.

The bill is required to set down a uniform process for all expropriations to take place, as well as a uniform means to calculate just and equitable compensation. These functions are currently performed by the Expropriation Act of 1975, but because the act pre-dates the constitution the prescribed process would likely no longer be considered administratively fair.

Likewise, the 1975 act provides for compensation to be market-based, whereas section 25 of the constitution makes provision for “just and equitable” compensation that balances the rights and interests of the individual with that of the public good. In this sense, the bill is what is known as “framework legislation”, since it regulates how multiple state entities must exercise existing powers of expropriation. The power to expropriate for a specific purpose must still exist in other, dedicated legislation.

There is a common misconception that the bill will provide the state with the powers needed to expropriate land for land reform purposes. This is not so. The minister has had the power to expropriate for land reform since the mid-1990s but has seldom used it. This is partly because the framework legislation was not in place to guide the correct procedure and method to calculate compensation.

Media reports have understandably linked the bill to land reform, since the “nil compensation” provisions are directed at land reform only. However, it is important to remember that it originates with the department of public works & infrastructure (not land reform), which is also required to regulate the procedure and compensation where property of any kind is expropriated for other purposes, such as building infrastructure.

The latest version of the bill still contains the controversial section 12 (3), which states that a court “may” find it just and equitable to award nil compensation for land expropriated under certain circumstances. However, it should be emphasised that the following checks and balances are in place:

The bill does not state that nil compensation will be awarded in the listed instances, it simply states that it “may” be just and equitable to do so after considering all relevant factors. In other words, issues such as abandoned land or labour tenant claims should be a consideration to determine if it will be just and equitable to award nil compensation.





Importantly, the state does not make this decision — the courts do. If the state and the owner/rights holder cannot agree on compensation, mediation must be arranged, following which the courts have to decide what is just and equitable. The state must take the matter to court if requested by the owner.





Expropriation is always the last resort.





There is a procedural guarantee contained in the bill that prevents expropriation as the first option. The state can only legally initiate an expropriation after negotiations to buy the property on reasonable terms have failed.





Expropriation is not a short cut for the state. The procedural requirements contained in the bill make expropriation so cumbersome for the state that it will always be quicker, easier and arguably cheaper for the state to buy property. Expropriation will likely only take place if the owner refuses to sell on reasonable terms.





Expropriation is only one of many options to obtain land for reform. Both the presidential advisory panel on land reform and agriculture and the minister have emphasised that expropriation is merely one option in the broader toolkit for land reform. The bulk of land reform acquisitions are likely to be based on purchase and sale.





Recent developments to finalise the blended finance scheme for land redistribution indicates that the government prefers to go the route of voluntary sales and is looking to incentivise partnership approaches to land reform. Moreover, the land donations policy, which is still in the drafting process, shows that the government is exploring numerous instruments to drive land reform in SA, and is not solely focusing on expropriation. The extent to which expropriation is required will come down to the success or failure of these voluntary schemes.

The biggest risk is that a landowner/bond holder may have to rely on litigation to get compensation. It has already been stated that the courts will be the final arbiter of compensation and they have traditionally been reluctant to deviate substantially from market value. Though the bill makes it possible for a court to award nil compensation (indeed that possibility already exists), they are likely to only do so under extreme circumstances if the current trend is to be used as an indication.

To date the courts have only sanctioned nil compensation where there is no impact on the owner (where an owner was not compensated for the space used by a farmworker to bury his relatives on the farm where he resides, for instance) or where the proceeds of crime are forfeited to the state.