Opinion JONNY STEINBERG: Seven years on and the ANC swops mass rescue with mass abandonment The governing party is no longer worried about the political impact from millions stranded in dire poverty

Seven years ago I wrote in this column that, for all its incompetence, there were three things SA’s public service did dazzlingly well — better, in fact, than anywhere else in the world (“ANC will deliver just enough to stay in power”, May 31 2013).

First, it administered antiretroviral treatment to more than 2-million people. Nobody else had done this. Few people expected that we could, what with our rickety clinics and lacklustre personnel.