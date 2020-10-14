CHRIS LOEWALD: Why quarterly projection model is just part of monetary policy moves

The Reserve Bank monetary policy committee (MPC) uses many sources of information to reach decisions on interest rates. One of the more important inputs comes from the quarterly projection model (QPM), which generates the main economic forecasts published alongside each MPC statement. However, the importance of the model in the MPC process is often overstated. It’s a tool among other tools. Like all good models, the QPM supports human judgment, but is not a substitute for it.

The QPM was adopted as the MPC’s main forecast model in 2017, as part of a policy shift towards aiming for the midpoint of the 3%-6% target over time. The QPM could be set an explicit 4.5% target, as well as a repo rate projection for hitting it, which we started to publish. The QPM also offered other advantages, including simplicity. It doesn’t feature every economic variable we consider, and we rely on other models for other inputs.

However, good economic models simplify reality — they don’t attempt to simulate its complexity. By contrast, “black box” models, which give results for everything but can’t be understood, aren’t very helpful. The main function of the QPM is to help structure a story about the future that MPC members can then use to make up their own minds. The forecast process is more about achieving clarity than consensus.

Often the MPC has moved differently from suggested QPM outcomes, for instance in March and April when it reduced the repo rate far quicker and deeper than the model advised. In addition, there are cases where the MPC as a whole followed the QPM path, but individual members had different preferences. As MPC statements have reiterated, the QPM repo projections offer a broad guide to policy that will change from meeting to meeting. They are not commitments to which the MPC is bound, particularly when economic conditions are more variable and uncertain.