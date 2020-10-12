Opinion

CARTOON: The Zondo and Zuma joust

12 October 2020 - 06:15 Brandan Reynolds
NEWS ANALYSIS: Zondo vs Zuma is about to enter a new round

Head of inquiry to decide on Friday whether the former president should be legally forced to answer questions
National
3 days ago

Raymond Zondo to subpoena Jacob Zuma to appear at inquiry

Zuma’s lawyer declined to comment on Zondo’s decision, but said he was drafting an application for Zondo to recuse himself as chair of the inquiry
National
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Zuma and Magashule are running out of road

As Zondo issues a summons for Zuma to appear at state capture commission, it’s clear Magashule is aware of how deeply he has been implicated by ...
Features
2 days ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: No place to hide as the Hawks ace the intrigues

Once effective methods to throw prosecuting authorities into confusion fail to achieve their objective
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Time for Zondo to be tough on Zuma

Former president needs to be held accountable and answer questions at state capture commission
Opinion
1 week ago

Jacob Zuma attacks ‘obsessed’ Raymond Zondo over appearance before inquiry

The Jacob G Zuma Foundation has asked Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to remind Zondo ‘that he is not above the law and that he is accountable to the ...
National
2 weeks ago
