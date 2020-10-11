Undertaking on international arbitration will reassure investors

SA is making up for lost time as a competitive international arbitration centre. For years the country sat and watched from the sidelines while others, notably Egypt, Kenya, Mauritius, Rwanda and Uganda, put themselves on the map as credible international arbitration centres for civil and commercial disputes.

Now, SA has been galvanised into action. Where international disputes were once referred to the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa (Afsa) at the rate of one or two a year, the numbers have been accelerating rapidly. For the nine-year period between 2007 and 2016 only 10 international disputes were referred to Afsa for arbitration, compared with the 18 in 2018 alone, with a total quantum in excess of R640m.

The number of international arbitration referrals continues to escalate, along with the value of the transactions under dispute: in late 2019 Afsa, the most prominent and widely recognised of SA’s arbitral institutions, reported 24 new cases with a combined total value of R3bn. This heightened activity had a catalyst, the commencement of the International Arbitration Act on December 20 that year.

The change in pace of referrals before and after that milestone demonstrates the positive impact legislative and regulatory certainty can have. SA, having brought its international arbitration legislation into line with other jurisdictions throughout the world, has seen a rise in the appetite for international arbitration in a short period.

How and why did the International Arbitration Act make such a difference? Simply put, it gives investors the comfort they need that in the event of a dispute arising in SA they will have access to a credible, well-established alternative dispute resolution dispensation that meets international standards and is in line with international best practice.

The International Arbitration Act provides this peace of mind because it incorporates the UN Commission on International Trade Law (Uncitral) on International Commercial Arbitration into SA law. Schedule 1 to the International Arbitration Act is, in effect, a restatement of the Uncitral model law.

Previously, foreign arbitral awards were enforced in terms of the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards Act of 1977, domestic legislation that did not cater for the full scope of international arbitrations but instead only dealt with certain concepts on a piecemeal basis.