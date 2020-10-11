THE GUARDIAN: Defeating the politics of hate

Cheers rang out from the tens of thousands gathered outside an Athens court last week after the leaders of neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn were found guilty of running a criminal organisation.

With 68 defendants, this was the biggest trial of fascists since Nuremberg. Other members or supporters were found guilty of murder, attempted murder, assault and the illegal possession of weapons. The case puts a judicial seal upon a political judgment by the Greek people. Together they are welcome evidence that such groups can be challenged and defeated. In the aftermath of the worst economic crisis in modern times.

Golden Dawn rose to become the third-largest party in Greece, with 7% of the vote, as it exploited the anger and desperation bred by EU-mandated austerity and the failings of the state. Its success inspired far-right groups internationally, including the (banned) National Action party in the UK. Yet in 2019’s general election it failed to win a single seat in parliament.

The celebrations, however heartfelt, are partial, shadowed by the facts that such a party could prosper and entrench itself, especially in a country that suffered so bitterly under the Nazi occupation in World War 2; and that it took so long for authorities to act.

Hundreds of vicious attacks on immigrants, trade unionists, gay couples and others took place — including murders — before the stabbing of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas finally triggered action. Even now, Greeks for the Homeland, a recently formed breakaway party, garnered 1.5% of the vote in a poll.

Many far-right groups in Europe scorned Golden Dawn’s open fascism and praise for Hitler, even when the party was at its height. But they too pose a threat. They are prospering and making alarming connections, while physical attacks are rising.

The Brothers of Italy took a second regional seat in elections in September. Portugal has recorded a record surge in racist violence. Last week a German government report said in three years authorities had recorded more than 1,400 cases of suspected far-right extremism among soldiers, the police and intelligence services.

Defeating extremism requires tackling the real economic grievances that feed it as well as confronting its ideology and organisation. /London, October 8

The Guardian