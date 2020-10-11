Africa should pave the way for investment amid risk-averse environment

The Covid-19 pandemic has created an interesting conundrum for the investment world. As global economies attempt to go back to some normalcy after extended periods of economic inactivity, investors are also faced with critical decisions on the best markets and asset classes in which to invest their capital. In these uncertain times the pandemic has left even the world’s largest investors wary and even more risk averse.

The UK now appears almost certain to be unable to finalise a trade deal with the EU by December 31, and its official withdrawal from the EU has created a unique set of challenges for its relations with its sovereign neighbours and the rest of the world. Against the backdrop of negotiations by the EU and UK parliaments to map out rules on trade, immigration, aviation, security and access to fishing waters, the pandemic has weighed significantly on the UK economy.

Unemployment, already rising rapidly, is projected to reach more than 3-million by the end of 2020. New cases of Covid are running at more than 2,500 per day again, causing the government to reintroduce social gathering restrictions of only six people, including children. The onset of winter is expected to cause another increase in new Covid cases.

Regarding the dramatic hit on the economy, trends point towards consequences more severe than experienced during the 2008 global financial crisis, and the odds seem to be increasing. With a steep decline in GDP figures not seen in more than 40 years, the IMF forecasts a general decline of 8% across the world’s advanced economies and 10.2% for the UK, with slow recovery. It is therefore not surprising that most countries are preoccupied with national rebuilding projects geared to stimulate local economic investment and activity.

Investor appetite for risk has declined significantly over the crisis period. This has raised considerations about how this will affect Africa, given that it is home to some of the world’s poorest nations, in addition to some rapidly developing nations. According to the World Economic Forum deglobalisation is set to further marginalise the continent, with funds tracking the currencies of the major trading nations. With the entire continent’s GDP less than that of the UK, there is thus little to no tracking in this sphere. With the exception of the rand, most funds have no knowledge of African currencies and thus lack interest in African economies.