If a call centre says ‘try again later’, it might be too late

Customer contact centres are traditionally one of the first places we call when something goes wrong with a product or service. They will have to improve dramatically in SA or they will lead many companies into terminal decline. The coronavirus may just be the unlikely catalyst for change.

Customer service in SA all too often has a laughably bad reputation. How many of us have spent endless hours on the phone to our cellphone provider or bank, when we want to do something as simple as upgrade a contract or close an account?

Typically, we are put into a swirling purgatory of speaking to multiple people, holding and repeatedly explaining what we want, only to leave with the unsatisfactory outcome of a promise that someone will get back to us. Sometime. After speaking to an elusive manager who is not at their desk right now. There is hardly ever a resolution after we leave the interaction. Why is it like this?

In essence, client services agents are disempowered by archaic systems that cannot help them fix a problem. Hence, once they have been told of a client problem they take down endless data, such as number and order numbers, when this is already on file, needlessly keeping the client on the phone. Problems are often then escalated up the chain, only for the process to be duplicated by another person, who may also not be able to solve it. On it goes.

This is an expensive, frustrating process for all involved. Businesses need as a priority and first step to consolidate disparate systems, many of which were tacked on over time and don’t talk to each other. There is no need to reinvent the wheel but rather get the wheels working together through intelligent automation.

The pandemic has elevated the role of the customer service centre to the new front line of businesses’ reputations as the world moves online. Customer service now needs to provide concierge-type focus to all customers by having a clear mandate to do far more to help customers, not only more efficiently and effectively but completely.

Customers want to interact through the medium of their choice, at a time of their choosing and, most importantly, they want their needs understood and their problems solved as quickly and easily as possible.

Some interesting ways of thinking about this evolution have already been launched:

Video-based banking is in the pipeline with at least one SA bank.

In the UK, nationwide bank NatWest recently implemented online service sessions where you can book a video call with a teller.

US insurance company Lemonade services all client claims and interactions through its app.

Global online retailer Amazon has always set the standard when it comes to customer service, with its vision to be “earth’s most customer-centric company”. One of the factors that makes it a standout customer service business is that it aims to permanently resolve problems within one customer interaction, no matter how long the interaction lasts.

To provide customer service as it is intended, operations need to leverage new technologies to do more. Businesses need to think about providing as many channels of interaction as possible. Service agents must be equipped to process and solve any query, efficiently. Pre-population of required fields should be considered where necessary, as well as providing a simple workflow that navigates for the agent based on the client query, avoiding the need to repeatedly capture data and, more importantly, ensuring completeness of all queries that are processed.

Another often overlooked technique is incentive models to reward customers for self-service, or from an agent’s perspective great service. Businesses should also support new ways of working where agents can service queries and calls at a time and location of their choice. There are always two parties in any engagement; consider optimal options for both.

The use of analytics in technology can be used to forecast increased demand periods so there are enough agents available, either digital or human or a combination of both. No-one wants to hear the dreaded yet all too familiar, pre-recorded “all our agents are busy right now, please try again later”.

The coronavirus has forced businesses to focus on customer services. Those that don’t meet the sea change in our expectation face an existential threat. Customers may have got used to poor service, but that does not mean they accept it.

• St Quintin is intelligent automation lead at EY Africa.