LETTER: Let’s have a plan to stop farm murders, minister

06 October 2020 - 16:40
Bikers attend a protest calling for an end to farm murders, in Port Elizabeth, August 29 2020. Picture: Pcture: WERNER HILLS
Civic organisations, organised agriculture and individuals have expressed their shock and horror at recent farm murders, particularly the brutal and unnecessary killing of 21-year-old Brendin Horner of Paul Roux in the Free State. So far and no further!

The Afrikanerbond would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to the police and all other relevant role players for the speedy manner in which the suspects were apprehended. The judicial process must now follow its course, which we will closely monitor. However, we cannot help but ask what else needs to happen. How barbaric and cold-blooded must crime become before the SA government actually acts? South Africans are experiencing crime and terror in rural areas and this requires urgent and new priorities.

For several years the government has been in conflict with the rural community — with hate speech and provocative views on the one hand and a sometimes unwilling attitude to act on the other. In this regard, police minister Bheki Cele is central in the unwillingness or inability to assist the rural communities with proper security measures. A drastic approach with far-reaching outcomes for an abnormal crime situation, with special reference to rural crime, is now absolutely essential. However, it requires political will and determination and not constant denial.

The rural community, farmers and workers, and indeed every South African, deserve protection from the current lawlessness and impunity. This is one of the basic functions of any government. Local farming and rural communities, therefore, have the right to take all reasonable measures for their own safety and protection. The Afrikanerbond supports and encourages such measures. Enough is enough!

Dries Wiese 
Chair, Afrikanerbond

