IAN BREMMER: Domestic, not foreign, changes are likely under a Biden term

And when it comes to China, both parties were fretting plenty about China’s geopolitical rise even before Trump took office. Furthermore, the foreign policy goals Trump most genuinely wanted to achieve — pulling US troops out of war zones and establishing warmer US ties with Russia — were met with such fierce internal opposition in the US that not much progress has been made towards either.

Which means that, in effect, a Biden presidency won’t be all that different on foreign policy than what came before. On the surface, Biden would rejoin Paris, the WHO and the Iran nuclear deal, even if some more negotiations will be required; Nato allies (to say nothing of traditional US partners) will also be reassured by the return of a US president that doesn’t go out of their way to destabilise historical alliances. But on the more substantive developments, the Biden team will quietly accept the contours of the new Middle East that was formed under Trump (indeed, the normalisation of relations between the United Arab Emirates-Bahrain-Israel is one of the world’s most under-appreciated stories at the moment).

The US under Biden will continue its hard line against China as well, given the bipartisan momentum for it. But even here, the change in rhetoric (if not necessarily policy) under a possible president Biden will prove critical — engaging constructively with other countries, whether friends or foes, limits the possibility of disputes spinning out of control.

US domestic policy will change more substantially with a Biden win, and much of that has to do with the immediate threat posed by Covid-19. Compared to the Trump team, a Biden administration is poised to work with the US scientific community to contain the pandemic rather than actively work against them. Depending on whether the Democrats are also able to capture a Senate majority, much more government stimulus under Biden is likely as well.

Four years of a Trump presidency has also resulted in a Democratic base that has drifted much further to the left, taking the traditionally centrist Biden with them — if Democrats gain control of the Senate, expect to also see much higher taxes on corporates and the top 1% as the Trump tax cuts get rolled back, a move made even easier by pandemic bailouts that make federal oversight and intervention much less controversial.

Even if the Democrats don’t capture the Senate, a president Biden would introduce substantial changes through regulatory policy, particularly on the climate and environment front.

Of course, amending regulatory policy doesn’t exactly scream “transformational change”, which may disappoint those expecting a brand new world should Biden emerge victorious from elections on November 3. But a Biden presidency will serve as a reminder that even for a superpower like the US, real political change still starts at home.

• Bremmer is the president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media and author of Us vs Them: The Failure of Globalism.