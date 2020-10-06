CARTOON: Positive Potus

Strike in Norway and Gulf of Mexico tropical storm help to support prices
Tuesday, October 6 2020
Minimal PPE and staff shortages force health-care workers to innovate and adapt to prevent more lives being lost
The evidence of Edwin Sodi at the Zondo commission shows why regulating party funding is imperative
Edtech spending has risen to more than $200bn annually and is predicted to grow 11% a year by 2025
The number of credit applications fell as decline rates rose sharply during the second quarter
And despite the PMI remaining negative, when comparing it with historical growth trends, it indicates a rise in quarterly GDP, one economist says
At the White House residence, Trump removed his mask, flashed thumbs-up and saluted.He did not appear to put his mask on before going inside
Prevails to enter his 47th Grand Slam quarterfinal to face German qualifier Altmaier or 17th seed Carreno Busta
Wiseman Nkuhlu’s book is an informative account of developments behind the scenes at the centre of a tumultuous period in SA corporate history
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.