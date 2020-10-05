Citizens can help prevent graft through integrity and ethical choices

In the now some would say infamous letter of President Cyril Ramaphosa to ANC members published on August 23, he stated that the ANC should face the reality that its leaders stand accused of corruption — and that the party itself is “accused number one”.

Though many welcomed his words and viewed it as a turning point in the fight against corruption, some expressed scepticism on social media: VictoriaAfrica2 tweeted: “Mr President [do you] honestly think that writing a letter is going to solve the corruption issue in the ANC? The damage is severe…. The wound is so deep and unfortunately there’s absolutely nothing he can do to solve it.”

VuoLu2Li said: “with due respect president we are tired of the singing, it’s like a broken record now. We need action taken, we need to see people in orange overalls.”

Their doubts are of course justifiable, as we have not seen much being done to bring culprits to justice.

Ramaphosa quite rightly pointed out that corruption is not only a problem within the ANC but is also rooted in private sector companies and individuals, including civil servants. This is not news to SA citizens. We know corruption is flourishing in our society. And though justice needs to be served to address corruption, citizens must understand that justice alone will not solve the problem of embedded corruption in society.

Addressing corruption is linked to the promotion of individual and social integrity. This means every citizen has a role to play in preventing corruption by acting with personal integrity and making ethical choices. Addressing corruption requires of each of us to embrace ethical citizenship.

It is Aristotle who asserted that all ethical obligations stem from the fact that humans, as social animals, yearn to live in relationship with each other in constructive harmony. To do so requires that we acknowledge our civic responsibilities and demonstrate our social consciousness and determination to contribute to the good of society. To be a responsible citizen entails being an ethical citizen. This translates into being responsible; not turning one’s back on the truth: and doing one’s share as a member of society. It embodies civic duties and civic virtues.