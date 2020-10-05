CARTOON: ANC’s true colours

Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis and the US election campaign have investors bracing for tremendous volatility
Just when we were mired in bad news, President Cyril Ramaphosa pulled off a hat-trick of wins
The effect on a corruption-fatigued and despondent public will be devastating
In parliament, the select committee on finance will discuss the Land Bank
Edtech spending has risen to more than $200bn annually and is predicted to grow 11% a year by 2025
Most individuals and businesses who requested help received it, says Bongiwe Kunene
The alternative small business lender, Lulalend, says payment timeframes of 30, 60 or 90 days can be crippling for small businesses
Medical experts question safety of programme before phase three trials are completed
The two assistants of former coach Pitso Mosimane will have an equal say on technical matters
US president’s doctors have been accused of writing overly flattering medical reports
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.