Global diversification is vital to lighten up local doom and gloom

The economic outlook for the second half of 2020 is not looking positive, which is likely to have an impact on investors. The SA economy is likely to continue to struggle.

The country entered the Covid-19 crisis in a precarious fiscal position with an economy that had been in a state of decline for several years. Given the length and severity of the lockdown — one of the harshest globally — it should be no surprise that the country’s GDP contracted so sharply in the second quarter of 2020. This came after three successive quarters of contraction and an average annual growth rate well below 1% over the past five years.

The consequences of this contraction will be lower tax collections, a ballooning budget deficit and limited options available to the government to finance this deficit. Despite several announcements that the government will kick-start economic growth with an investment in infrastructure spending, it is unlikely that in this environment it will be able to look to infrastructure spend as a mechanism to revive economic growth — unless it is prepared to implement structural reforms required to attract investment.

These structural reforms require, among other things, that the government reduces expenditure. This includes reducing the bloated public sector wage bill, which appears unlikely. Other structural reforms it needs to implement include ensuring policy certainty, removing regulatory red tape, attracting and retaining scarce skills (through work visa liberalisation and skills-based job criteria), tax incentivisation for businesses, and ensuring SA becomes more competitive globally.

Business confidence is at an all-time low, which has a knock-on effect on investment. In recent months a number of companies have shelved plans for further investment in SA, including SAB, a division of AB InBev, which has halted a planned investment of about R5bn, partly due to the prolonged ban on alcohol sales.

Consol Glass has indefinitely suspended construction of a new glass manufacturing plant valued at R1.5bn, while Heineken has also shelved its investment plans, valued at just less than R1.5bn. It appears that the much-heralded business investment drive the president focused on during the first two years of his tenure has failed to translate into actual projects thus far.