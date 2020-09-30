Disobeying of Covid-19 rules is growing, and for good reason

That’s worrying, given the critical importance of self-isolation in breaking chains of transmission before they reach the vulnerable and the elderly.

Obviously being cooped up is nobody’s idea of fun, and it brings the psychological stress of altruistically choosing long-term pain over short-term pleasure. But for those who don’t have the luxury of jobs they can do from their kitchen table, isolation also means being deprived of a decent wage. About 10% to 11% of respondents cited “going out to work” among reasons for non-compliance.

That echoes an earlier finding that half of Britain’s low-income workers couldn’t actually afford to self-isolate because mandatory sick pay is so low, according to the Trades Union Congress. Other reasons given included caring for a vulnerable person (10%-12%) and mental stress (8%-11%).

This isn’t the case for all countries. In Austria, where quarantined workers are entitled to be paid as normal, compliance is more than 98%, according to the Washington Post. A lot of focus has been put on European countries’ approach to lockdown, but relatively little on their welfare systems, reckons Joan Ramon Villalbí of Barcelona’s Public Health Agency.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is rightly encouraging countries to extend sick leave and other benefits to more workers, especially the self-employed. Europe should, too.

Rewarding those who self-isolate should ideally be accompanied by punishment for those who don’t. But this requires confidence in the rules and their enforcement, which has been lacking. Test-and-trace infrastructure is bursting at the seams in several countries, with delays so long that people don’t see the point in following official guidelines.

And in the UK, increasingly complex limits such as “the rule of six” are patently unenforceable, with politicians encouraging people to spy on their neighbours and rat them out. More testing capacity and rules that can actually be enforced with fines would help.

On top of carrots and sticks, transparency and education can help compliance. New rules such as closing restaurants and bars at 10pm rather than 11pm haven’t been justified with any scientifically backed explanations, the kind of thing that can chip away at public trust. Worse, some doctors reckon they may simply shift parties to private homes indoors.

Clear and understandable rules tend to elicit better obedience, according to Joan Costa-Font, associate professor at the London School of Economics health policy department.

This is one area where Sweden, despite criticism of its more individualist approach to stay-at-home curbs, is doing well.

Given the public is starting to lose trust in rules handed down from above, the least policymakers could do is stick to their own guidance. Yet they are proving their own worst enemy, whether it’s Dominic Cummings flouting lockdown or French prime minister Jean Castex’s feeble “I no longer take the metro” excuse for not downloading France’s contact-tracing app.

Apparently the UK government doesn’t even understand its own rules, judging by three confusing errors by officials explaining new restrictions in just three hours on Tuesday — one by Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself.

Covid-19 disobedience goes deeper than we think. Those whose fingers are hovering on the lockdown button can, and should, do more to curb it.

Bloomberg