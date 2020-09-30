CARTOON: Zuma awaiting justice

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Wednesday, September 30 2020
Premier’s office says bill is aimed at helping local businesses, but lobby group warns it could stoke xenophobia
The IEC said Party of Action had objected to ActionSA’s application to register as a political party, with the SA flag also being problematic
Stephanie Cohen's promotion helps Goldman address a glaring shortfall of female executives in its top ranks
TransUnion credit bureau analysis shows arrears of R42bn on home loans
Naamsa CEO says grey imports cost SA more than R3bn in annual duties
Chancellor Angela Merkel says a wider shutdown of the economy needs to be avoided 'at all costs'
The Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions to become part of the PRO14
The difference between a good pinot noir and a great bottle plays itself out in numerous ways
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
