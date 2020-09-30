Opinion

CARTOON: Zuma awaiting justice

30 September 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, September 30 2020
Wednesday, September 30 2020

EDITORIAL: Time for Zondo to be tough on Zuma

Former president needs to be held accountable and answer questions at state capture commission
Opinion
1 day ago

Zuma asks ‘biased’ Zondo to step down

Former president's lawyers say recent utterances by the deputy chief justice showed he was biased against their client
National
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Zuma insists he has played ball with Zondo inquiry into state capture

Former president says he has co-operated with the state capture inquiry, but has not provided information sought
National
2 days ago

Jacob Zuma attacks ‘obsessed’ Raymond Zondo over appearance before inquiry

The Jacob G Zuma Foundation has asked Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to remind Zondo ‘that he is not above the law and that he is accountable to the ...
National
6 days ago

Zondo still playing cat and mouse with Zuma

The state capture commission’s lawyers will apply for a subpoena on October 9 to force Zuma to appear in November
National
1 week ago
Tuesday, September 29 2020
Tuesday, September 29 2020

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Time for Zondo to be tough on Zuma
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CAROL PATON: Old habits die hard in Ramaphosa’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
China holds all the cards as pandemic pushes ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: SA’s catastrophic job losses should ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
FLEETWOOD GROBLER: Sasol is looking forward to a ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.