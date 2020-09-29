With little to no economic growth in SA, investors need diversified portfolios

The reality is that the SA economy is likely to continue to struggle. The country entered the Covid-19 crisis in a precarious fiscal position with an economy that has been in a state of decline for several years. Given the length and severity of the lockdown — one of the harshest globally — it should be no surprise that GDP contracted 51% in the second quarter of 2020 based on annualised, quarter-on-quarter numbers.

This contraction came on the back of three successive quarters of contraction and an average growth rate of well below 1% over the past five years.

The consequences of this contraction will be lower tax collections, a ballooning budget deficit and limited options available to the government for financing this deficit. Despite several announcements that the government will kick-start economic growth with an investment in infrastructure spending, it is unlikely that in this environment it will be able to look to infrastructure spend as a mechanism to revive economic growth — unless it is prepared to implement structural reforms required to attract investment.

These structural reforms require, among other things, that government reduce expenditure. This includes reducing the bloated public sector wage bill, which appears unlikely in the current environment. Other structural reforms it needs to implement include ensuring policy certainty, removing regulatory red-tape, and ensuring SA becomes more competitive globally.

Business confidence is at an all-time low, which has a knock-on effect on investment. In recent months, a number of companies have shelved plans for further investment in SA, including SAB, a division of AB-InBev, which has put a halt to a planned investment of about R5bn, in part as a result of the prolonged ban on alcohol sales. Meanwhile, Consol Glass has indefinitely suspended construction of a new glass manufacturing plant valued at R1.5bn, while Heineken has also shelved its investment plans, valued at just under R1.5bn.

Exacerbating poor business confidence is growing unemployment. In July alone, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration received 190 large-scale retrenchments referrals, along with 1,307 small-scale retrenchment referrals. The inflexibility of the local labour market means we probably have not yet seen the full extent of unemployment. It is likely that more companies will be retrenching staff in the coming months.