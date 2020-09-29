MTN’s opaque policies and role in internet shutdowns trigger alarm bells

Information saves lives during this pandemic, and telecommunications helps keep our economies and health and education systems running. Telcos are key actors in the fight for human rights and public welfare, and MTN is one of Africa’s most prominent telecom service providers. Yet its dealings are almost completely opaque and require drastic transformation to meet our challenge to “build back better”, as the UN demands.

With a poor record of disclosures affecting the human rights of more than 190-million subscribers in Africa and across the Middle East, MTN is neither a role model nor an outlier in the region. The company was implicated in at least eight internet shutdowns in 2019, and has shown blatant neglect of customer privacy.

But what sets MTN apart now is the crossroads it faces: new leadership, new path, or business as usual? Internet users and ICT leaders alike are watching to see how the appointment of CEO Ralph Mupita plays out: will the company seize this opportunity to clean up its act? Image is everything, and in a statement announcing the appointment Mupita referred to the capacity of MTN to “play an important and leading role in digital and financial inclusion of the African continent, working with our stakeholders and partners”.

The company knows its effects on human rights, having set out a strong public position in support of the “rights of all people to communicate, access and share information freely ... and to enjoy privacy and security regarding their data and their use of digital communications”. However, we are yet to see these commitments become actions, particularly throughout the rebuilding of economies ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Actively swimming against a tide pushing for transparency and accountability across the tech sector, MTN has not met its commitments under international human rights standards, including the African Declaration on Internet Rights and Freedoms. MTN’s position as a global leader across 20 markets in Africa and the Middle East, serving hundreds of millions of subscribers, accords the company vast power and makes its lack of transparency and accountability about data privacy and protection — and unquestioning compliance with government-ordered internet shutdowns — nothing less than alarming.