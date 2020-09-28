CARTOON: World News Day

The all share fell 1.22% on the day and has fallen 1.99% over the past five days, with the top 40 falling 1.16% for the day
But the G7 member can get away with much more than SA, which may soon have no roof at all
Cyril Ramaphosa disciplines Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for allowing an ANC delegation to fly to Harare on an SA Air Force jet
Minister’s approval of early retirement for senior Sars official at issue
Motsepe’s business abandons plans to use R205m from a share sale to fund management fees
Quarterly labour force survey for second quarter, which Stats SA has had to delay twice, is forecast to show unemployment rose to 34.8%
Company management teams will need to convince investors, who have generally punished stocks for attempting equity raising
Despite strong objections by Democrats, Senate Republicans plan to start confirmation hearings on October 12
Triple-double from superstar LeBron James fuels victory over Denver Nuggets
Some people deal with ageing by buying a Ferrari. Others resort to learning the clarinet
