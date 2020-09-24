High court ruling over titanium mining empowers communities

A groundbreaking and power-shifting high court ruling on September 11 places the interests of affected communities at the centre of decision-making processes regarding proposed mining projects and affirms their right to say no.

In 2018 the Amadiba Crisis Committee lodged an application with the high court in Pretoria to have the right to say no affirmed, as the community had not been consulted about nor consented to a titanium mining project that was planned for the land on which their livelihoods are rooted. This legal challenge was further forced by the fact that the government had up to then refused to listen to them.

The court, after hearing the arguments of the department of mineral resources & energy and the Umgungundlovu community, ruled in favour of the community, declaring that the minister and director-general of the department “lacks any lawful authority” to grant a mining right in terms of the Mineral Petroleum Resources Development Act, unless they have obtained the “full and informed consent” of the community in terms of the Interim Protection of Informal Rights to Land Act.

The tenets of free, prior and informed consent require that affected communities must participate in development processes without coercion and with access to the full particulars of the proposed development, be it mining or the building of a road or dam, as it is the basis on which to participate in an informed manner.

The most important factor is the affected communities’ right to consent to a proposed development. This means affected communities have the right to say yes or no to whatever it is that will affect them, and confirms that they are active participants in development processes.

To participate actively in development processes, affected communities must have access to all information relevant to the proposed project so as to make informed decisions that will affect their future and that of generations to come.

In this particular case, vital information contained in the mining right application was withheld from the community. Similar instances have occurred in many other communities in the country. How is an affected community supposed to make an informed decision when they lack access to key information?