MIAMI HERALD: Chance to be principled now in Mitch McConnell’s court

US Senate president Mitch McConnell would wear the description “hypocrite” like a badge of honour. His vow to hold a vote as soon as possible, even before the November 3 presidential election, on any nominee Donald Trump chooses to replace the almost irreplaceable Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the supreme court is a complete 180-degree turnaround from his obstinate pledge in 2016 to not hold hearings on then-president Barack Obama’s nominee.

It will be a travesty, leaving little time to vet the candidate but just enough time to inflict another brutal and divisive process on a bitterly divided nation, all in the name of furthering possibly regressive policies that will roll back strides made in civil rights, gender equality and equal justice laws, the principles Bader Ginsburg stood for.

The president has a constitutional right to make a nomination. However, the Senate doesn’t have to act on it, as the shameful Merrick Garland episode showed. There’s not a lot Senate Democrats can do to block the confirmation process. However, four brave, fed-up and fair-minded Republican senators can step up and say no. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has been consistent in saying she will not vote on a supreme court nominee before the election, and Maine’s Susan Collins, in a bruising fight to keep her seat, tweeted on Saturday that “the decision of a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the president who is elected on November 3”.

Florida’s Rick Scott has made it clear he will not join them, though the state’s senior senator, Marco Rubio, has not yet made a public statement on the issue. But here’s what he said in 2016: “I don’t think we should be moving forward with a nominee in the last year of this president’s term … I would say that even if it was a Republican president.”

Conveniently, there’s a Republican president in office, and this might be his last term. Rubio has a chance to hew to the principle he expressed four years ago and honour the towering Ginsburg’s request to not be replaced until a new president is installed. /Miami, September 20 2020

Miami Herald