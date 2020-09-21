THE GUARDIAN: How good design can brighten a dreary life

“Art,” wrote William Morris in April 1885 in the socialist newspaper Commonweal, “is man’s embodied expression of interest in the life of man; it springs from man’s pleasure in his life”.

Of course, life was not all pleasure. There was grief and pain in abundance, but there was also memory, hope and — above all — the attention that could be paid to the unavoidable business of daily living: “It is the lack of this pleasure in daily work which has made our towns and habitations sordid and hideous, insults to the beauty of the earth which they disfigure, and all the accessories of life mean, trivial, ugly.”

This, Morris argued, had a direct, deleterious effect on how people felt about themselves and how they behaved; it worsened the divisions between classes and encouraged a dire inauthenticity. In his revolution, pleasure in dailiness would be available to all, in all aspects of life, from town planning all the way down to, say, a porridge bowl and spoon.

The death last week of Terence Conran prompted much distinctly qualified memorialising of the man, and some keen memorialising of things: woks, salad bowls, drinking glasses, duvets. One would hesitate to compare him to Morris for many reasons, not least that the latter was a Marxist (he owned a beautiful copy of Das Kapital) who struggled with squaring his need for beauty with the difficulty of giving everyone the opportunity to produce that beauty.

But what they did share was a mission to elevate and value the quotidian. Whatever people felt about Conran’s originality (often dubious), they agreed he made good design “available” — and changed a grey, Spam-fed island in the process.

Both understood that objects are not separate from ourselves — they affect us, and we them, in myriad ways: by being, however humble, “worthy of the word wonder” (as Daniel Libeskind once put it, in relation to Bauhaus); through the efficiency and ingenuity with which they fulfil their purpose; through the value we attach to them (think of a ring, before and after a marriage); through touch, sight, sound, or colour; or through all these things at once.

At its best, good design — a concept that can be expanded to include supply systems, digital interfaces, modes of production — can be both this and a force for good. /London, September 20

The Guardian