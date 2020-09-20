High-riding big five US tech companies still offer value

As a group, the 20 best-known businesses in the quality category are still trading at slightly higher valuation levels (forward price-earnings multiple of 27 times) than the big tech stocks we own (25 times adjusted for their large net cash balances) aside from Amazon, the earnings of which are well below our assessment of normal long-term. Supporting the investment case is our expectation that the tech stocks are likely to produce four to six times faster growth than the market and staples over the next three to five years.

As an active, bottom-up investor, we own businesses based on their individual merits. These include whether they have superior business models, their market position is defendable, they can grow their market share, and there are other supportive secular drivers. The potential for growth in the sector remains strong. While cloud penetration of IT services has doubled over the past five years, it still only represents 14% of back-end IT spend, which gives it further room to grow.

E-commerce penetration has increased more than 40% over the same period, but it still only represents 10% of total retail spend. The huge scale of their addressable markets, network effects, high-quality management teams and R&D spend also make it harder for smaller businesses to compete with them.

As with all investments, there are risks. As fundamental investors we are more concerned with the longer-term structural risks that may upend the investment case than short-term volatility. The success of these companies has caused them to attract more regulatory scrutiny, primarily due to competition concerns.

Concerns have also been raised about the fairness of their treatment of employees (pay and working arrangements of Amazon’s warehouse workers), suppliers (Apple’s insistence on a 30% revenue share for in-app purchases) and customers (privacy concerns in the case of Google and Facebook).

China-US trade tensions may also have an impact on the sector, with Apple, which both manufactures and sells devices in China, particularly at risk. These companies may also be expected to pay much higher taxes in future.

To minimise our exposure to the risks, we are selective about where we invest, owning some but not all of these big tech stocks. We also consider higher tax rates and regulatory costs when valuing the businesses. Our funds furthermore have an exposure to the big five that is appropriately sized. At the time of writing, our global equity fund had 11% exposure to big tech, compared with the index weight of 20% in the S&P 500, or the 40% portfolio weighting in a specialist sector index such as the NYSE Fang+, which bizarrely excludes Microsoft. In turn, our recommended multi-asset fund for long-term investors wanting a complete, diversified solution, had exposure of about 7%.

The pandemic has significantly increased risks, which makes attractively priced assets that have the potential to outperform challenging to find. As valuation-driven investors we always try to cut through the noise and find those assets that offer an attractive risk-reward proposition.

While some may think big tech stocks no longer deserve their leading role in the year’s investment story, we don’t believe they are ready to take their final bow. However, we wouldn’t recommend putting all your eggs in one basket.

• Survé is a portfolio manager in Coronation’s developed markets team.