Emergency remote teaching has changed higher education for good and for the better

Universities are going to have to think of new revenue models, and that’s going to mean embracing a new commercial model in which as many people as possible can access quality yet affordable education. This is particularly important in a country such as SA with our ever-widening levels of inequality, where so many students cannot access higher education because of finance — and geography.

Faculties have been increasingly side-tracked from their core functions of researching and teaching to doing other jobs such as administration and marketing, further stressing the system.

The new online methodologies and pedagogies will allow the creation of a sustainable and scaleable commercial teaching model, while freeing faculties from back office work, for one simple existential reason; you can’t scale up access to education with an administrative support staff that is also stuck in an antediluvian workflow.

To make it more efficient, the administration around recruitment, enrolment and retention can be centralised or even outsourced altogether. Academics need to be assisted, too, to pivot their teaching into a virtual environment.

What we have been witnessing over the past four months has been emergency remote teaching (ERT) — the “sage on the stage” lecturing through Zoom or similar video broadcast platforms to students or learners on the other end who hopefully aren’t falling asleep. Virtual education is something altogether different. It allows a seamless interaction between the educator and the students.

It positions the lecturer as the “guide on the side”, directing students to different resources and content, from video to audio and texts, able to engage with student queries in real-time and allow the students to chat to each other, as well as providing a space for assignments to be completed, submitted and assessed, all on one virtual portal that incorporates a learning management system.

ERT, in effect, just virtualised the old school lecture, while proper virtual education is a brand-new frontier. Critically, it’s also asynchronous, meaning students can access material and lectures when and where it suits them rather than having to log in at a certain time as if they were actually attending the lecture in person.

There’s still peer engagement, there’s still faculty engagement, but there’s an unimaginably richer source of directed learning material than ever before that the student can access on a variety of different platforms, from laptops to cellphones, all providing a seamless learning experience.

It’s no longer about getting lost in a dusty library paging through endless tomes, but an innovative, enjoyable — even fun — way of learning, being assessed and doing assignments.

Obviously not everything can be done virtually, such as laboratory assignments for students in the sciences, but for the rest the face of teaching — especially at university — has changed irrevocably. The only question is how seamless the legacy institutions can make it, because if they fail to change like the dinosaurs of yore who looked up to find the jungle had gone, they will consign themselves to the dustbins of history.

That is the unavoidable outcome of the Fourth Industrial Revolution coming head-to-head with the worst global health crisis in living memory.

• Kendall is president and COO of Higher Education Partners SA.