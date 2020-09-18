Opinion

CARTOON: Raising the dead

18 September 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Ramaphosa reopens borders and moves SA to level 1

President Cyril Ramaphosa says it's time to open up the country
Deadlines and time frames set new recovery plan apart

A draft circulating informally reveals a to-do list that could clear regulatory and efficiency bottlenecks
President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Nedlac’s economic recovery plan

Ramaphosa will announce the details of the plan once it has been finalised by the cabinet
WATCH: SA’s ‘last-chance saloon’

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how to bring the economy out of its induced coma as swiftly as possible
OECD says SA will be slow to get on its feet and slashes GDP forecast to 11.5% drop

The OECD’s revision leaves SA with the worst expected growth outcomes for 2020 of countries included in the update, followed by Argentina, Italy, ...
GDP drops an annualised 51% in second quarter

The rand dropped 1.14% on Tuesday afternoon as Stats SA revealed that the economy fell 16.4% on a non-annualised basis
