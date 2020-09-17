Opinion

LETTER: Ramaphosa stays the course

There have been mistakes but no serious questions about his personal bona fides

17 September 2020 - 15:31
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has steadfastly stayed the course throughout the pandemic. Yes, mistakes have been made. But he has to manage a team with diverse interest groups behind them in a landscape marred by the legacies of the past, distant and not too distant.

However, I have not come upon serious questions about Ramaphosa’s personal bona fides during the pandemic. On the contrary, he has set in motion the wheels of justice to address endemic corruption in these times, and strengthened his position with the ANC through strategic moves.

Ramaphosa’s announcement on Wednesday evening further easing the lockdown to level 1 was well-considered and will be widely welcomed, as will his announcements on plans for the economic recovery. The SA society’s willingness to work together and open their hearts and pockets in this difficult time is inspiring. We can now enter the “new normal” with a greater degree of optimism.

Ramaphosa’s measured approach throughout stood our country in good stead compared with the haphazard approach of other world leaders, some of whom remain in denial to this day. There is light at the end of the tunnel.

Dawie Jacobs, Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Nedlac’s economic recovery plan

Ramaphosa will announce the details of the plan once it has been finalised by the cabinet
National
1 day ago

Tourism Business Council of SA urges Ramaphosa to open borders

The move is vital to spur demand ahead of the December high season, says CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa
National
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa must get rid of dead wood to ignite SA’s recovery

Our cabinet of dreams is more like a nightmare populated by inept ministers
Opinion
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa must get rid of dead wood ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Reserve Bank is likely to cut rate, ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TONY LEON: Constitution requires DA to take a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: IRR’s spat with Sygnia’s Magda ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Despite a bad year, bosses ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

JONNY STEINBERG: None as blind as those who mock the people cleaning up after ...

Opinion / Columnists

READ IN FULL: President announces downgrade to alert level 1

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.