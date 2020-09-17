LETTER: Ramaphosa stays the course

President Cyril Ramaphosa has steadfastly stayed the course throughout the pandemic. Yes, mistakes have been made. But he has to manage a team with diverse interest groups behind them in a landscape marred by the legacies of the past, distant and not too distant.

However, I have not come upon serious questions about Ramaphosa’s personal bona fides during the pandemic. On the contrary, he has set in motion the wheels of justice to address endemic corruption in these times, and strengthened his position with the ANC through strategic moves.

Ramaphosa’s announcement on Wednesday evening further easing the lockdown to level 1 was well-considered and will be widely welcomed, as will his announcements on plans for the economic recovery. The SA society’s willingness to work together and open their hearts and pockets in this difficult time is inspiring. We can now enter the “new normal” with a greater degree of optimism.

Ramaphosa’s measured approach throughout stood our country in good stead compared with the haphazard approach of other world leaders, some of whom remain in denial to this day. There is light at the end of the tunnel.

Dawie Jacobs, Via e-mail

