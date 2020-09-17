CARTOON: Trump’s Middle East blind spot

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution protects the constitution sometimes from the very people mandated to uphold it
The Constitutional Court is still to rule on the party’s efforts to decriminalise incitement and trespassing
The interim DA leader’s letter comes a day after KZN MPL Mbali Ntuli raised major issues with some of the party’s internal processes
New investment manager report shows that after 26 years of democracy, participation by black-owned asset managers remains small
One economist, though, expects shopping activity to pick up as lockdown restrictions are lifted
Industry should be focusing on rewiring itself radically rather than trying to return to the past
Johnson grants MPs a vote on powers that break international law in Brexit deal breach
Failure to make the change could see SA booted out of the Paralympic Games, says a source
New Land Rover will be put to the test in 10,000km Mzansi Edge Expedition
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
