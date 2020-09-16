NPO sector needs rebranding badly to increase its impact

Shakespeare once wrote: “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet”. This is true for many things in life — freshly baked bread, popcorn at the movies, and the interior of a brand-new car. However, the inverse could also be true — change the name and people’s perception of the thing itself can also change. Once you remove the negative connotations associated with a label, perhaps one can be granted the chance to reinvent these connotations and associations.

During the 20th century we have transitioned from the term “charity” to “nonprofit”. Perhaps it is now time to evolve and claim an even more fitting title for the sector. This contemplation already sprouted in 2009 when Suzanne Perry expressed her discontent with the term nonprofit and argued “Why should groups describe themselves by what they are not?” Nonprofit professionals don’t focus their energy on not enriching shareholders, as the word implies — they focus their energy on addressing and solving the social justice issues that face our society; the exact social justice issues that neither for-profit organisations nor the government can solve.

Nonprofit executive Dan Pallotta delved a little deeper, writing in the Harvard Business Review that “the word ‘profit’ comes from the Latin noun profectus for ‘progress’ and the verb proficere for ‘to advance’”. The term nonprofit therefore means, etymologically, nonprogress. In the same article Pallotta cited Allen Grossman of the Harvard Business School, who noted that the nonprofit sector is the only one with a name starting with a negative and “it apologises for itself before it begins. It communicates only what it is against, and is silent about what it is for”.

Of course, this is not a case of mistaken meaning. What it is, is potentially a dangerous unconscious statement of intent, or lack of it, that perpetuates negative attitudes toward nonprofit organisations (NPOs).

Considering the possibility of relabelling an entire sector of society, doesn’t a spade remain a spade, even if you call it a shovel? Will rebranding the sector really cause it to have more impact? Does it even matter what the community of NPOs, philanthropists and other actors in the third sector are called?