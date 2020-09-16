Opinion

CARTOON: ANC’s fly now, pay later

16 September 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
ANC ‘humbles itself’ over Harare flight

Party to repay cost of lift on air force aeroplane, while the DA plans to lay a complaint with ethics committee
Cyril Ramaphosa is examining report on ANC’s Zimbabwe trip

Last week ANC officials flew to Zimbabwe for a fact-finding mission, on an SA Air Force aircraft
Ramaphosa wants Mapisa-Nqakula to explain Zimbabwe trip on state plane

Mapisa-Nqakula’s department defended its decision to fly party officials to Zimbabwe, saying it coincided with an official meeting
EDITORIAL: ANC’s Ace idea for Zimbabwe

At the least we can expect another whitewash — a grandiose political play that legitimises the gross abuse of power
SA needs more diplomatic muscle to crack Zimbabwe’s defiant government

Growing international support for Zimbabwe's suffering citizens and the threat of Covid-19 carried south by desperate migrants pile pressure on SA's ...
Opinion
