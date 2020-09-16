CARTOON: ANC’s fly now, pay later

Equities rise, while the dollar, US yields and gold hold steady as investors await the Fed’s view on the economy at its policy meeting
Wednesday, September 16 2020
Party to repay cost of lift on air force aeroplane, while the DA plans to lay a complaint with ethics committee
Ntuli is in the running for the DA's leadership position against interim leader John Steenhuisen
The group reported that profits fell by more than two thirds as the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered dealerships and weighed on car rentals
Measuring it will require a new metric that is more meaningful than GDP
Industry should be focusing on rewiring itself radically rather than trying to return to the past
It is likely to be the largest police misconduct payout in the US city’s history after Taylor, a black woman, was shot by officers in her apartment
Fellow South African Akani Simbine wins the men’s 100m
Big-five tourism project boosts conservation and community upliftment, writes Lesley Stones
