CARTOON: Therapy failure

equities extend gains and the dollar slips, with optimism about Covid-19 vaccines supporting sentiment
Hiking taxes on tobacco products risks making the illicit market bigger and more lucrative
Row erupts between one of SA most famous asset managers and liberal policy think-tank the Institute of Race Relations
Union threatens the withdrawal of its support for the ruling party
The taxi financier says the pandemic has demonstrated the importance of the industry to SA
We are back at the interminable negotiating table, with business, labour and government seeking another blueprint for economic recovery
There are signs that sentiment may be turning for the better after a punishing 2020
Shots must be fairly distributed worldwide or nearly twice as many people will die from Covid-19, says Microsoft founder
Delivering the hospitality element will be the glue that holds the entire customer experience together
Matthew McClure asks whether, post-pandemic, art fairs and galleries will cede power to the social-media artist
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
