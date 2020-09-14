New York business leaders send an SOS to Bill de Blasio at City Hall

If the business community’s traditional antipathy towards higher taxes and a more forceful government hand leaves it on the sidelines, it won’t be able to help forge public-private partnerships that could help New York surmount an epic existential crisis that threatens their bottom lines and their employees’ wellbeing.

The business group that sent the letter to De Blasio, Partnership for New York City, has been at odds with the mayor recently, friction informed by years of mutual distrust.

De Blasio has pushed New York to better serve the needs and interests of its working-class residents, and to deprioritise probusiness policymaking. The Partnership advocates civic engagement and corporate responsibility and focuses on policies affecting education, workforce development, transportation, infrastructure and innovation. (Bloomberg is one of dozens of the organisation’s members.)

The group also recognises the brutality of the pandemic’s downdraft in New York: a local unemployment rate expected to average out at about 9.8% for 2020; a million financially distressed households, concentrated in communities of colour and low-wage workers; about a third of the city’s 230,000 small businesses possibly shuttered permanently; corporate sectors of the local economy, particularly real estate, threatened; and 1.2-million office workers operating remotely until Covid-19 abates.

In a wide-ranging July report attached to its letter to De Blasio, the Partnership outlined its thoughts on shoring up New York’s economy and public services while also tackling rifts in the city caused by income inequality. None of these things will take flight if the city, like the rest of the US, can’t embrace the idea of the government as a force for growth — and good.

Different eras

New York has a long and richly deserved reputation as an incubator for innovative approaches to public policy. Franklin Roosevelt was the governor of New York State before he become president, and much of the New Deal was steered by Roosevelt associates who had road-tested their ideas in the city and state before going to Washington. During New York City’s fiscal crisis in the 1970s, financiers such as Felix Rohatyn and labour leaders such as Victor Gotbaum put their differences aside to forge a partnership that helped put the city back on track.

But these were people of different eras. The political, social, racial and economic divisions that have accompanied Donald Trump’s ascent to the White House, seeded well before his rise, have left federal and local governments suspect and less able to contend with crises. The business community has helped reinforce those suspicions, preferring to emphasise the idea that an unfettered private sector left to its own devices will produce economic gains that lift all boats. As the entrenchment of income inequality demonstrates, that has not been the case. As a result, the private sector, despite its myriad strengths and because of unchecked abuses, has wound up being just as much of a punching bag as the government.

The coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis have laid bare how untenable it will be to continue living in a world unspooled by suspicion and division. Mother Nature has little time for it. Global competitors such as China have little time for it. And the vast US wealth and pride of place in the world are no longer the buffers they once were. The pandemic will not allow the country or New Yorkers to wallow in discord without consequences.

Bloomberg