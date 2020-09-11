Demand factors count and ignoring them will preclude growth

To raise potential growth — what the Treasury and the Reserve Bank aim to achieve — declining productivity must be arrested then raised. They see potential output, a critical construct in the design and management of macro-economic policies, as determined exclusively by supply forces (factor inputs and productivity), therefore, only supply measures (structural reforms) must be employed to raise potential growth.

According to their logic, demand or demand factors, no matter how strong, can only cause temporary deviations in potential output, so there is no need to use demand interventions. This seemingly well laid out mainstream argument is fatally flawed and lacks empirical confirmation.

As high merchants of myths, deaf and blind to macro-economic science, Mboweni and his ilk, whose ideological default mental setting is on structural reforms, deliberately ignore empirical evidence that unambiguously implicates the effects of demand and demand factors not just on production, but potential growth and productivity.

That financial crises are associated with large and persistent declines in economic output, investment and productivity seems, shockingly, unknown to the Treasury and Reserve Bank. In other words, the 2007/2008 crisis, the many bouts of fiscal consolidations, have a negative impact on output and cause hysteresis. Their hysteretic effects are the proximate cause of SA’s current poor growth.

Hysteresis, a natural science-derived term, denotes the notion that short-run shocks (demand recessions) can alter the economy’s trajectory through their persistent or permanent negative effects on potential output, especially if they are not met with an appropriate policy response, as was the case for SA in 2007/2008 and now during Covid-19.

Instead of reversing hysteresis through positive demand shocks, the only sure way out, Mboweni shirks this. Indeed, the European Central Bank (ECB), European Commission reports and other empirical studies reveal that the 2007/2008 crisis had large, negative effects on potential output, unemployment and related variables. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) also empirically found that the crisis had negative impacts on productivity. Yet the Treasury and Reserve Bank deliberately disregard all this.

Even in normal times, when declining productivity is the accepted candidate for declining potential growth, a host of empirical research converges on the fact that TFP growth is overwhelmingly determined by labour productivity growth, which is determined or influenced by the shortage of aggregate demand and by real wage growth pressures.

And according to the International Labour Organisation’s Global Wage Report 2018/2019, real wage growth for SA was almost stagnant, with the trend pointing to declining real wage growth.

On investment, the Reserve Bank’s misguided monetary policies have led to disproportionate flows of capital (credit) into the non-tradeable/services sector, which generally has lower productivity growth. Instead of correcting this by directing investment into productive sectors, structural reforms designed to increase financialisation of the economy are enthusiastically promoted by the Treasury and the Bank.

Assuming all the empirical evidence fails to dampen their enthusiasm for structural reforms, intellectual curiosity demands that we examine actual growth versus potential growth. Since 2007/2008, the Treasury and Reserve Bank records show that both actual output and actual growth have been below their potential. This is evidenced by the consistently high underutilisation of factor markets. Only demand can suck up underutilised resources.

Consequently, SA’s urgent task should be about raising actual output and actual growth towards their potential through demand policies, by using the many underutilised resources before rushing to raise potential growth, which is what the very costly structural reforms aim to do.

Stats SA research shows that about two thirds of businesses’ primary economic concern is that they cannot sell their products/services due to lack of demand, and therefore cannot employ more people let alone dream about expanding (raising) potential capacity.