CARTOON: Hamba Kahle, George Bizos

US tech firm shares fall again as number of people on unemployment benefits increase
The value of equity trades on the exchange has risen by as much as 20% so far this year because of volatility
Barnabas Xulu launches attack on judge’s competence, impartiality and integrity, seeking his recusal from the case
The question now is what happens to those in the party who do not agree with the new trajectory
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s performance
Both sectors face challenges, particularly Eskom power cuts, which are expected to weigh on SA’s recovery
The potential volume of potatoes in the EU that could make its way to SA will hurt producers for years, says Potatoes SA CEO André Jooste
The outbreak threatens exports from Europe’s biggest pork-producing nation as it struggles with the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic
John Maduka tells his charges to build up mental strength ahead of Nedbank Cup final on Saturday
Whether its new ‘inclusivity’ rules will materially change a racially skewed industry remains to be seen — after 2024
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
