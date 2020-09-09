CARTOON: Hamba Kahle, Achmat Dangor

The rand fell to about a one-week low, nearing R17/$, with the JSE all share paring gains following the release of second-quarter GDP data
Cyril Ramaphosa is allowing himself to be bogged down by too many deliberations
He does not want to be involved in matter because it made him unhappy, former NPA head says
SA will not be made any better by a denial that race still matters in SA and that it will matter forever
The pharmacy group has removed TRESemmé hair products and one of the executives responsible for the advert has resigned
GDP plunge increases pressure for reforms as millions more face unemployment and poverty
The alcohol ban added to SA’s barley bounty, and the government needs to prioritise countries for export, such as China, amid strong competition
Ireland lost the trade portfolio after Phil Hogan resigned following allegations he breached Covid-19 health guidelines
Athlete ‘very disappointed’ after losing her appeal against sport's Court of Arbitration ruling
Iced fruits, mango lassi, hot tea — what’s the best way to quench your thirst?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
