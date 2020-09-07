Opinion

CARTOON: De Lille on chopping block over border fence corruption

07 September 2020 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
De Lille under pressure to step down

Beitbridge border fence contract cited as being awarded without proper procurement procedures being followed
National
1 week ago

State urged to blacklist Beitbridge fence firms over irregular contract

Department of public works wants companies to be barred from jobs
National
2 weeks ago

Patricia De Lille suspends public works DG over irregular contracts

Sam Vukela is accused of awarding irregular contracts for state funerals, including that of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
National
1 month ago

MPs question Beitbridge border Covid-19 fence

Project worth R37m under scrutiny after normal procurement processes were bypassed
National
3 months ago
